Karnataka reports 2,329 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Special Correspondent August 18, 2022 21:27 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 2,329 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,36,825. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 7.78% and the weekly TPR touched 6.61%. Of the new cases, 1,606 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With four deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,159. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,782 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,87,317. Active cases stood at 9,307 on Thursday.

As many as 29,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,830 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,83,01,037.