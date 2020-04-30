Karnataka reports 22nd death

Dakshina Kannada district reported its third COVID-19 death with a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal succumbing to the disease at Government Wenlock Hospital on Thursday. This is Karnataka’s 22nd death owing to the infection.

The woman from Kasba village in Bantwal was also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes, according to a release from the office of the District Surgeon and Superintendent of the hospital. She was being treated in the ICU and was on ventilator.

The deceased was a neighbour of the first victim in Dakshina Kannada, a 50-year-old woman who died on April 19.

Meanwhile, the district reported another positive case on Thursday after a two-day break.

A private hospital at Padil in the city was the source of infection of a 58-year-old woman [P-536] who was in contact with a staffer of the hospital [P-501] who had earlier tested positive, and had also shared the room with another woman who also tested positive earlier.

According to health department officials, P-536 had shared the same room in the private hospital with an 80-year-old woman [P-505] on April 27.

P-536 was also in contact with a 47-year-old woman [P 501], a staffer of the hospital attending to patients, who tested positive on April 26.

P-536 is from Boloor in the city. She was among 79 patients discharged from the same private hospital between April 1 and 22, whose throat and nasal swabs had been sent for tests following the death of a 75-year-old patient [P-432] on April 23. P-432 had earlier been admitted to the hospital at Padil for treating stroke and pneumonia.

The swabs of 198 persons, including the private hospital staff and others who are presently quarantined at the private hospital, have also been tested.

According to a press release by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, the containment zone of Boloor area has a population of 640. The zone comprises 135 houses and 12 shops. In all, there are 11 containment zones in the district which has eight active COVID-19 persons who are undergoing treatment.