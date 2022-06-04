Karnataka reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Saturday saw 222 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,53,058. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate touched 0.93% and the weekly TPR touched 1.32%.

Of the new cases, 210 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,065. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. As many as 191 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,10,691. Active cases touched 2,260.

As many as 23,644 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 17,664 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,64,38,011.