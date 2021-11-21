Karnataka reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Karnataka on November 20 reported 213 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,93,352. Bengaluru Urban reported 134 cases and two deaths.

With five deaths, the toll rose to 38,174. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 370 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 29,48,053. The State now has 7,096 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.26%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.34%.

As many as 80,090 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 65,433 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,25,96,667.