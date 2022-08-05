Karnataka reports 2,042 new cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,16,556. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.32% and the weekly TPR touched 6.30%. Of the new cases, 1,309 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With two deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,113. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,704 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,64,998. Active cases stood at 11,403 on Friday.

As many as 32,277 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 23,920 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,79,66,892.