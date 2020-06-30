State reports 20 deaths, 947 new cases in highest single-day spike

Bengaluru

30 June 2020 22:46 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 20 deaths and 947 new COVID-19 cases.

Tuesday’s deaths are the highest ever reported on a single day. While 96 deaths have been reported in the last one week alone, 195 patients succumbed to the infection during June.

With Tuesday’s deaths, the toll touched 246 apart from four non-COVID-19 deaths. The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 1.61%. The total number of cases touched 15,242 and of these, 12,021 have been reported in June.

While Ballari reported six deaths and Bengaluru urban four, two each have been reported from Haveri, Vijayapura and Dharwad, one each from Kolar, Davangere, Belagavi, and Mysuru.

The number of critical patients is also on the rise with a total of 271 patients being monitored in the ICU as on Tuesday.

Bengaluru continued to report a surge, with 503 more cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in Bengaluru touched 4,555. With a total of 543 patients discharged, as many as 3,916 patients are under treatment in various designated hospitals in the city.

Testing has also increased in the State with an average of 14,000 samples tested every day.

On Tuesday, the health bulletin stated that 15,588 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

The State government has extended the services of medical/paramedical and non-medical staff, who are retiring between June 30 and November 30, to December 31. An order to this effect has been issued by the government.