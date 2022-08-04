Karnataka

Karnataka reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 04, 2022 21:04 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:04 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,992 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 40,14,514. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.46% and the weekly TPR touched 6.33%. Of the new cases, 1,342 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With three deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,111. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 2,107 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,63,294. Active cases stood at 11,067 on Thursday.

