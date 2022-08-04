Karnataka reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

August 04, 2022 21:04 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,992 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 40,14,514. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.46% and the weekly TPR touched 6.33%. Of the new cases, 1,342 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With three deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,111. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 2,107 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,63,294. Active cases stood at 11,067 on Thursday.

As many as 30,834 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 22,236 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,79,34,615.