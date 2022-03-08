Karnataka reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 197 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 39,42,927. Bengaluru Urban recorded 130 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.47%.

With eight deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,004. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 4.06%. This is apart from the death of 38 patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 258 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 38,99,905. Active cases reduced to 2,980.

As many as 41,505 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 27,228 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,48,40,543.