Karnataka reports 1,894 new cases, 24 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,894 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,31,536. Bengaluru Urban recorded 835 cases. The day’s Test Positivity Rate in the State reduced to 1.90%.

With 24 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,715. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.26%. This is apart from 36 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 5,418 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 38,68,501. Active cases reduced to 23,284.

As many as 99,516 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 75,367 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,37,05,821.