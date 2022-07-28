Karnataka

Karnataka reports 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 28, 2022 23:09 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:09 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 40,01,655.

With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 5.95% and the weekly TPR touched 5.54%. Of the new cases, 1,475 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With three deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,097. Besides these, the death of 42 patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons has also been recorded so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 1,587 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,52,381. Active cases stood at 9,135.

As many as 31,706 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 26,110 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,77,03,537.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Coronavirus
Read more...