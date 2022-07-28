Karnataka reports 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

July 28, 2022 23:09 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 40,01,655.

With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 5.95% and the weekly TPR touched 5.54%. Of the new cases, 1,475 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With three deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,097. Besides these, the death of 42 patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons has also been recorded so far.

As many as 1,587 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,52,381. Active cases stood at 9,135.

As many as 31,706 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 26,110 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,77,03,537.