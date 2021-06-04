Karnataka reports 18,324 new cases, 514 deaths

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 00:26 IST

Karnataka on Thursday reported 18,324 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 26,35,122. Of these, 3,533 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 514 deaths, the toll rose to 30,531. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 24,036 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 23,36,096. The State now has 2,86,798 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.20%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.80%.