Karnataka reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 39,43,108. Bengaluru Urban recorded 122 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.32%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,006. With this, the day’s case fatality rate (CFR) touched 1.10%. This is apart from 38 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 222 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,00,127. Active cases reduced to 2,937.

As many as 55,829 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 44,932 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,48,96,372.