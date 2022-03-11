Karnataka reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,43,506. Bengaluru Urban recorded 122 cases. The day’s Test Positivity Rate in the State stood at 0.41%.

With three deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,016. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.65%. This is apart from 38 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 260 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,00,688. Active cases reduced to 2,764.

As many as 43,925 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 34,102 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,49,88,689.