Karnataka reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on November 22

Bengaluru

22 November 2021 18:22 IST

Karnataka reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on November 22, taking the total to 29,93,777. Bengaluru Urban reported 112 cases and one death.

With two deaths, the toll rose to 38,177. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 373 persons were discharged on November 22, taking the total recoveries to 29,48,704. The State now has 6,867 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.31%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.12%.

As many as 55,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 49,385 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,27,30,403.