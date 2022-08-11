Karnataka reports 1,691 new cases, six deaths

Special Correspondent August 11, 2022 22:58 IST

Special Correspondent August 11, 2022 22:58 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,691 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,26,085. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.09% and the weekly TPR touched 6.28%. Of the new cases, 1,225 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

With six deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,134. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,982 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,75,855. Active cases stood at 10,054 on Thursday.

As many as 27,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 18,532 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,81,18,690.