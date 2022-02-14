Karnataka reports 1,568 new cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,28,237. Bengaluru Urban recorded 754 cases. The day’s Test Positivity Rate in the State stood at 2.25%.

With 25 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,665. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.59%.This is apart from 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 6,025 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 38,57,323. Active cases reduced to 31,215.

As many as 69,546 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,313 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,35,33,019.