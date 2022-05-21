Karnataka reports 155 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 155 new cases reducing the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.77%. The weekly TPR reduced to 0.67% and the total number of cases touched 39,50,378. Of the new cases, 150 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,064. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. As many as 166 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,08,617. Active cases touched 1,655.

As many as 20,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,024 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,61,88,278.