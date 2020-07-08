Karnataka reports 1,498 new cases and 15 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State continued to rise with 1,498 new cases reported on Tuesday. With this the total number touched 26,815 of which 11,098 have been discharged.

With 15 more deaths reported on Tuesday, the toll touched 416 apart from four non-COVID-1 deaths. As many as 155 of the total 416 deaths are from Bengaluru.

While four deaths each have been reported from Mysuru and Bidar, two have been reported from Kalaburagi. One death each has been reported from Bagalkot, Hassan, Dharwad, Davangere and Belagavi. For a change, Bengaluru Urban did not report deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the media bulletin issued by the Health Department on Tuesday. Overall, the State had been reporting an average of 30 deaths since the beginning of this month. Tuesday saw a reduction in number of deaths.

15,297 active cases

The number of active cases crossed 15,000 and touched 15,297 on Tuesday. Of these, while 279 patients are being monitored in the ICU, the condition of the rest is stable, according to the media bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban continued to record an increased number of cases with 800 patients testing positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban touched 11,361 of which 1,810 have been discharged so far.

While Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad reported 83 and 57 new cases respectively, Kalaburagi and Bidar reported 51 cases each.