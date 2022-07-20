Karnataka reports 1,478 new COVID cases, zero deaths
Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,478 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 39,90,057. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.56% and the weekly TPR touched 4.58%. Of the new cases, 1,251 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.
With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained at 40,089. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.
As many as 1,229 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,42,060. Active cases stood at 7,866 on Wednesday.
As many as 32,363 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 24,251 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,74,79,869.
