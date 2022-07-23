Karnataka reports 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 1,456 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,94,627. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.66% and the weekly TPR touched 4.72%. Of the new cases, 1,154 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,090. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,096 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,45,647. Active cases stood at 8,848 on Saturday.

As many as 31,183 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 23,401 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,75,78,114.