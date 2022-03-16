Karnataka reports 145 new COVID cases

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,44,186. While Bengaluru Urban recorded 97 cases, 14 districts have reported zero cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.35%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,026. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.38%. This is apart from 40 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 392 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,02,028. Active cases reduced to 2,092.

As many as 41,097 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 26,882 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,51,62,990.