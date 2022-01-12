Karnataka reports 14,473 new cases, five deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,473 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,78,129. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 10,800 cases.

With five deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,379. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,356 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,66,461. The State now has 73,260 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 7.77%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.03%. As many as 1,40,452 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,00,035 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,79,74,606.

Hospitalisation

According to data from the State war room, of the total 49,602 active cases till January 9, as many as 47,440 patients are under home isolation. Of the 2,162 hospitalised patients, while 19 are in the ICU with ventilators and 53 without ventilators, 178 patients are on oxygen. As many as 1,912 patients are without oxygen in general wards.

A weekly comparison of patients’ treatment profile data in different waves shows that hospitalisation has been the least (6% of 62,691 patients reported) during the first week of the third wave (December 31, 2021 to January 11, 2022)., While 93% of the patients are in home isolation and rest in CCCs in this week.

While 30% of 1,27,762 patients reported during April 15, 2021, to April 22, 2021, were hospitalised, 22% of the 3,10,263 patients were hospitalised during May 7, 2021, to May 14, 2021. Likewise, 19% of 23,031 patients reported during the week June 25, 2021, to July 2, 2021, and 23% of 3,151 patients during December 1, 2021, to December 7, 2021, were hospitalised, according to data from the war room.

Rates fixed for CCCs

The State Health Department has fixed rates for private hotel COVID Care Centres (CCCs). While the maximum ceiling limit for economy/budget hotels is ₹4,000, charges of ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 has been fixed for three-star and five-star hotel CCCs, respectively.