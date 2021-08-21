Karnataka reports 1,350 new cases, 18 deaths on August 21

Bengaluru

21 August 2021 18:20 IST

260 cases are from Bengaluru Urban

Karnataka reported 1,350 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,37,427, on August 21. Of these, 260 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 18 deaths, the toll rose to 37,123. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,648 persons were discharged on August 21, taking the total recoveries to 28,79,433. Karnataka now has 20,845 patients.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.85%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.33%.

As many as 1,57,509 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,34,802 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,18,39,866.