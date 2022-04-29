Karnataka reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 133 fresh cases taking the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 1.16%. The weekly TPR touched 1.20% and the total number of cases rose to 39,47,496.

Of the new cases, 127 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 147 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,05,660. Active cases touched 1,737.

As many as 11,415 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 8,826 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,58,61,815.