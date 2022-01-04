Karnataka reports 1,290 new cases and five deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,10,847. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,041 cases and three deaths.

With a total of five deaths, the State's toll rose to 38,351. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 232 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,61,122. The State now has 11,345 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.60%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.38%.

As many as 80,409 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 67,854 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,67,76,742.

Meanwhile, the total number of Omicron cases shot up to 76 with ten new cases reported on January 2. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about the new Omicron cases, said five of the ten cases have a history of international travel from USA, Belgium and Dubai. While eight of the ten are from Bengaluru, two are from Dharwad. These two (from Dharwad) are contacts of a positive patient from a cluster