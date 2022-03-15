Karnataka reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,44,041. Bengaluru Urban recorded 101 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.49%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,024. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.55%.This is apart from 40 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 206 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,01,636. Active cases reduced to 2,341.

As many as 26,055 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 16,017 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,51,21,893.