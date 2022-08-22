Karnataka reports 1,268 new COVID cases, six deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 22, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka on Monday recorded 1,268 new COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 40,42,099. Monday’s cases also include a backlog cases of Sunday (August 21), which could not be ported from ICMR data base due to technical glitches.

With this the day's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.74% and the weekly TPR touched 5.58%. Of the new cases, 931 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With six deaths, the State's toll touched 40,174. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 1,229 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 39,91,342. Active cases stood at 10,541 on Monday.

As many as 18,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,230 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,84,10,831.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app