Karnataka reports 1,268 new COVID cases, six deaths

Special Correspondent August 22, 2022 22:30 IST

Karnataka on Monday recorded 1,268 new COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 40,42,099. Monday’s cases also include a backlog cases of Sunday (August 21), which could not be ported from ICMR data base due to technical glitches.

With this the day's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.74% and the weekly TPR touched 5.58%. Of the new cases, 931 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With six deaths, the State's toll touched 40,174. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,229 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 39,91,342. Active cases stood at 10,541 on Monday.

As many as 18,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,230 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,84,10,831.