Karnataka reports 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 29,41,026. A day after reporting zero deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported 295 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

With 29 deaths, the toll rose to 37,184. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 1,701 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,84,032. The State now has 19,784 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.65%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.3%. As many as 1,90,915 tests were conducted in the last 24-hour period, including 1,46,412 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,22,62,303.