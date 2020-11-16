Karnataka reports 1,157 new cases

Continuing the downward trend, Karnataka on Monday reporter 1,157 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin, there are now a total of 26,203 active cases in the State.

As many as 12 deaths were reported on Monday. With this, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 11,541, while 19 deaths were due to non-COVID reasons. The overall number of positive cases in the State stands at 8,62,804.

The total number of discharges has gone up to 8,25,141.

The State’s positivity rate stood at 1.51%, while the case fatality rate was 1.04%.

Among districts, Bengaluru Urban reported 597 new cases, the highest for the day compared to the other districts. However, the City too has seen a significant reduction in cases over the past three weeks.