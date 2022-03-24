Karnataka reports 109 fresh COVID cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 109 new COVID-19 cases of which 74 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total number of cases touched 39,45,079. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.34%.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,044. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.83%. This is apart from 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 117 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,03,201. Active cases reduced to 1,792.

As many as 32,015 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 23,055 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,54,01,956.