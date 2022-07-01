Karnataka reports 1,073 new COVID cases, one death

Special Correspondent July 01, 2022 21:27 IST

Karnataka on Friday recorded 1,073 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,70,484. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 4.19% and the weekly TPR touched 3.67%. Of the new cases, 1,008 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

With one death, the State’s toll touched 40,076. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 834 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,24,232. Active cases stood at 6,134 on Friday.

As many as 25,587 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 18,273 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,70,13,873.