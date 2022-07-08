Karnataka reports 1,053 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,053 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,76,053. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 3.88% and the weekly TPR touched 3.84%. Of the new cases, 966 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,080. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,080 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,29,477. Active cases stood at 6,454 on Thursday.

As many as 27,086 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 19,468 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,71,61,436.