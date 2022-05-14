Karnataka reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

May 14, 2022 21:28 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases reducing the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.54%. The weekly TPR also reduced to 0.78% and the total number of cases touched 39,49,549.

Of the new cases, 96 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,063. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 96 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,07,576. Active cases touched 1,868.

As many as 19,045 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 13,800 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,60,63,515.