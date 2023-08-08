Karnataka reported more than 45,000 teen pregnancies from January 2020 to June 2023: RTI reply

August 08, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka has witnessed a sharp rise in teenage pregnancies over the last three years. The number of teenage pregnancies went up from 10,101 during the calendar year 2020 to 13,159 during 2021 before registering a substantial increase to 19,561 during 2022, as per information obtained by Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru from the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Karnataka, through RTI. Between January and June 2023, another 2,736 teenage pregnancies had been reported in the State.

The total number of teenage pregnancies reported in Karnataka between January 2020 and June 2023 is a staggering 45,557.

This information was shared with The Hindu by L. Parashuram, the co-founder of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO engaged in rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children. He claimed that the figures reported on the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal were ‘conservative’ but event they reveal a nearly doubling of teenage pregnancies over the last three years

Why no debate on teenage pregnancies?

Pregnancy among underage girls will not only lead to discontinuation of their education, but also poses a threat of malnutrition among the mothers and children. “I wonder why such serious issues are not raised and discussed in the State legislature,” he said.

Underaged mothers not only require family counselling and guidance on taking care of the child, but also ensuring its survival and bringing them into the mainstream. “The government needs to pay attention to these aspects arising out of teenage pregnancies,” he added.

Sexual violence victims

Data with Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) showed that it had compensated a total of 584 minor victims subjected to sexual violence during the last three years viz. 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.

In response to an RTI application from Odanadi, the KSLSA said a compensation of ₹5.84 crore had been paid to 219 minor victims in the State including 45 from Kalaburgi district alone during 2020-21 while ₹5.29 crore as compensation was paid to 187 victims including 23 from Ramanagaram district and 21 from Kalburgi district during 2021-22.

During 2022-23, the KSLSA had paid a compensation of ₹6.68 crore had been paid to 178 victims including 17 each from Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar districts.

Sharing the data, Mr. Parashuram, who is also a former member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) expressed concern over the number of sexual atrocities committed on minors in the State while seeking stringent action against the accused.

