Karnataka renames nurses as ‘nursing officers’

Honouring the services of nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day, which is observed on May 12, the Karnataka government has renamed nurses as “nursing officers”. A government order to this effect was issued late on Tuesday night.

This is in line with the Central government’s decision to make a similar change. However, this will not bring about any change in their pay scale, increments or promotions, the order said.

Also, there will not be any change either in the nature of the job and other functions performed by nurses or their roles and responsibilities, the order stated.

An amendment in this regard will be made in the Cadre and Service Rules of nurses.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had earlier in the day said nurses would be renamed as nursing officers.

At a programme organised to mark International Nurses Day on Tuesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hailed the services of nurses and said they are the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.

“Your commitment towards duty is commendable,” he said at the programme organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, at his home office ‘Krishna’.

The Chief Minister said the care and service provided by the nurses enhance the chances of recovery for any patient. Despite the stress and pressure they go through every day, nurses render quality service in providing healthcare.

Expressing his gratitude towards nurses, he appealed to them to continue to render their quality service in this fight against pandemic.

Mr. Sudhakar said the role of the nurses in the fight against the coronavirus is so huge that without their services, the whole system would have gone for a toss. “The central government has announced ₹50 lakh insurance cover for nurses in recognition of their services,” he added.