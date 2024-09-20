Karnataka: Religious heads urge CM not to resign at any cost

Accusing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of granting sanction for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s prosecution in MUDA scam, Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swami of Nidumamidi Mutt alleged that the Governor was acting at the behest of the BJP leadership and advocated that Mr. Siddaramaiah has not committed any mistake and should not resign from his post.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, the seer termed the Governor’s move a “political conspiracy”, and pointed to a few sanction requests still pending with the Governor. He said the cases were waiting for the Governor’s nod to grant sanction for prosecution sought by sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta against JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former BJP leaders Gali Janardhan Reddy, Murugesh Nirani, and Shashikala Jolle under Prevention of Corruption Act.

The seer said that the investigative agencies completed their investigation against Mr. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Reddy, Mr. Nirani, and Ms. Jolle, whereas in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s case the Governor acted on private complaints and no investigations were conducted against Mr. Siddaramaiah. The seer alleged it was a conspiracy by the Opposition to topple the Siddaramaiah-led State government. He said the Governor’s decision was “unconstitutional and against law”.

Around 16 religious heads led by Nidumamidi Swami and Sarangdhar Deshikendra Swami of Saranga Mutt expressed solidarity with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

