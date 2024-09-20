GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: Religious heads urge CM not to resign at any cost

Seers say that BJP is conspiring to topple Congress-led government in State

Published - September 20, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of granting sanction for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s prosecution in MUDA scam, Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swami of Nidumamidi Mutt alleged that the Governor was acting at the behest of the BJP leadership and advocated that Mr. Siddaramaiah has not committed any mistake and should not resign from his post.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, the seer termed the Governor’s move a “political conspiracy”, and pointed to a few sanction requests still pending with the Governor. He said the cases were waiting for the Governor’s nod to grant sanction for prosecution sought by sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta against JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former BJP leaders Gali Janardhan Reddy, Murugesh Nirani, and Shashikala Jolle under Prevention of Corruption Act.

The seer said that the investigative agencies completed their investigation against Mr. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Reddy, Mr. Nirani, and Ms. Jolle, whereas in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s case the Governor acted on private complaints and no investigations were conducted against Mr. Siddaramaiah. The seer alleged it was a conspiracy by the Opposition to topple the Siddaramaiah-led State government. He said the Governor’s decision was “unconstitutional and against law”.

Around 16 religious heads led by Nidumamidi Swami and Sarangdhar Deshikendra Swami of Saranga Mutt expressed solidarity with Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.