Karnataka releases excess Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Karnataka has released 416.65 tmcft of water as against the required 101.08 tmcft (as per the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal) to Tamil Nadu in the 2022 water year, Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Govind M. Karjol informed the Legislative Council on Thursday.

At Biligundlu

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress member Dinesh Guli Gowda, the Minister said a total quantum of 416.65 tmcft had been registered at Biligundlu on the inter-State border this water year.

Month-wise break-up

Giving a month-wise break-up, the Minister said that a quantum of 16.46 tmcft had been recorded at Biligundlu as against the required 9.16 tmcft in June, 106.93 tmcft as against the required 31.24 tmcft in July, 223.57 tmcft as against the required 45.95 tmcft in August, and 69.69 tmcft as against the required 14.7 tmcft in September till the 12th.