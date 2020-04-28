Karnataka: relaxations extended to more districts

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday eased restrictions for industries located in rural areas in a few more districts, taking the total number of districts to 14.

Industries located in rural areas that is, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate their activities in 14 districts - Chamarajangar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi, and Kodagu.

In Ramanagaram, industries located within the limits of the municipal corporation and municipalities are allowed to operate their activities.

Shops, including neighbourhood ones, standalone and those in residential complexes, located both within the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities and outside are allowed to open, according to an order.

On April 24, the government issued the order to ease restrictions for industries located in rural areas of nine COVID-19 unaffected districts.

The order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Tuesday said manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs, export oriented units, industrial estates, and industrial townships can operate their activities in these 14 districts.

However, these industrial establishments must make arrangements of stay for workers within their premises as far as possible and or adjacent buildings. The transportation of the workers to workplace should be arranged by the employers ensuring social distancing.

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishments Act of the State, including shops in residential complexes, and market complexes would be allowed to open and operate business with 50% strength of the workers, wearing masks and social distancing.

However, shops in multi-brand and single brand malls are not allowed both within and outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities.

In districts of Ballary, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumakuru, Chikballapur, Uttara Kanada, Dharwad, decision regarding opening of shops and industries in taluks where there are no active COVID-19 cases would be taken by the district in-charge Minister.

The existing lockdown norms would continue in hotspot districts of Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and Bidar, the order said.