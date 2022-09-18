Karnataka rejects Kerala’s proposals for two inter-State railway lines at Bommai-Vijayan meeting

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai conveyed this to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan during his meeting with him today

Karnataka has rejected proposals from Kerala Government for two railway lines to connect both the States citing that the proposed lines that will have to pass through eco-sensitive zones, and could potentially damage the environment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conveyed the decision of the State to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, who met the former in Bengaluru on September 18. The two proposed railway lines envisages connecting Thalassery with Mysuru and Kasargod with Dakshin Kannada.

“The bilateral meeting had been planned before when we met in Thiruvananthapuram. We have rejected the proposal connecting Kasargod and Dakshin Kannada as places around Sullia-Subramanya fall in eco sensitive zones. The railways has earlier rejected the proposal but changed its stance that the project could be taken up if both States agreed. Besides the environment issue, we feel that the line will not benefit Karnataka passengers. We cannot agree to it, “ Mr. Bommai told mediapersons after the meeting with his Kerala counterpart. This proposed line will pass through Karnataka for 45 kms and in Kerala for 31 kms.

Pertaining to the old proposal of connecting Thalassery with Mysuru, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that the State has rejected that proposal too. “Mr. Vijayan suggested that the proposed line could be taken up as per new alignment. We are not ready to compromise on environmental issues as the line passes through eco-sensitive Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks that are declared Tiger and Elephant corridors.”

Mr. Bommai also said that Karnataka has rejected the proposal to have an underground section for the line in forest areas, since land is required for the project and will affect the forest areas. “There are eco-sensitive zones and buffer zones in Bandipur and Nagarahole, Karnataka cannot allow it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has also rejected another proposal discussed by Mr. Vijayan on increasing the number of night buses plying through the forest area from two to four.

Regarding the alternative alignment for National Highway-73 being readied by National Highway Authority of India, Mr. Bommai said: “We are not sure about the proposal. Once it is submitted, the State will examine it. We have informed Mr. Vijayan that Karnataka is not ready to take up any work in eco-sensitive zones.”

With respect to a banner in Secunderabad that said “Welcome to 40% CM,” without referring to anyone, Mr. Bommai said that it is a plot to defame Karnataka. This pertains to a repeated charge by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association that 40% commission is a norm in public works. He said: “I am not sure about it and I will not comment. However, such things will affect inter State issues.” He said that even if such a banner is put out by individuals, the Government should not allow since it will spoil inter-State relationships.