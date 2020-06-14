Karnataka registers 7,000 cases

With 176 total COVID-19 cases being reported in Karnataka on Sunday, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 7,000.

On Sunday, five new COVID-19 deaths were reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 86.

The highest number of cases reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban where 42 new cases were reported. The second highest number of cases were reported in Yadgir at 22.

Three of the deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban, while one each has been reported in Dakshina Kannada and Bidar. The patients who died in Bengaluru include a 57-year-old female patient, a 50-year-old male patient - both of who had fever. Another 60-year-old female patient who was diagnosed with SARI passed away. Besides this, a 24-year-old male patient, a resident of Dakshina Kannada who returned from Maharashtra passed away on June 12. The fifth patient who passed away was a 76 year old male who was a resident of Bidar district.