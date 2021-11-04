Karnataka reduces tax on fuel by ₹7

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru/Hubballi

04 November 2021 16:55 IST

Diesel cheaper by about ₹19 and petrol by about ₹13

Karnataka Government on Thursday issued a notification reducing the price of diesel and petrol by ₹7, following reduction of ₹10 and Rs., 5 respectively, by the Centre.

This would translate to reduction in diesel price in Karnataka from ₹104.50 on Wednesday to ₹85.03, a reduction of ₹19.47. Petrol prices stand reduced from ₹113.93 on Wednesday to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30.

Karnataka’s share of Sales Tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34% following the notification.

The new prices would come into effect from November 4 evening.

Speaking at Hubballi, Mr. Bommai said the government was contemplating the move ever since fuel prices crossed the ₹100 mark.

The Chief Minister also said that more pro-people initiatives would be introduced based on the fiscal recovery. Mr. Bommai said that although Karnataka was in the fifth place in the country in terms of per capita income, there should be contribution of all in this.

"Our objective is to design programmes and extend assistance to members of SC, ST, other backward classes and the poor so that they too are able to contribute to the economy. We also want women to be part of it," he said.

To a query he said, he had the satisfaction of taking the officials into confidence and taking appropriate decisions to steer the governance in right direction in the last 100 days. Mr. Bommai’s government completed 100 days in office on November 4.

The Chief Minister clarified that he would not be going to New Delhi for the national executive meet on November 7 and would be attending it via video link from party's Bengaluru office.