Karnataka records a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases

Over 32,000 cases reported in the State in the last 24 hours

Karnataka on Saturday recorded another big single-day spike with 32,793 new cases of COVID-19, up from 28,723 reported on Friday. With this, the State’s tally rose to 31,86,040. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 22,284.

With seven deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,418. This is apart from the death of 29 patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 4,273 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,77,743. The State now has 1,69,850 active cases.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 15%, the case fatality rate touched 0.02%.

As many as 2,18,479 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,73,154 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,88,11,041.