Karnataka records 6,670 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths

Bengaluru

07 August 2020 22:43 IST

With 101 deaths reported on Friday, Karnataka’s COVID-19 toll touched 2,998. As many as 943 deaths were recorded in the past 10 days alone. This is apart from eight non-COVID-19 deaths.

With 1,200 deaths in Bengaluru Urban so far, the district has contributed 40% of the total deaths. But the number of deaths in Bengaluru Urban has come down in the past four days, and on Friday the district recorded 22 deaths. While the toll touched 213 and 206 in Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada, respectively, it crossed 100 in Kalaburagi and Dharwad. The toll is nearing 100 in four other districts (Ballari, Belagavi, Hassan, and Bidar). With a Case Fatality Rate of 1.81%, Karnataka is now in fourth position in terms of deaths.

The State on Friday recorded 6,670 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,64,924.

After recording nearly 5,000 recoveries on an average in the past few days, the number came down to 3,951 on Friday. With this, the total number of recoveries touched 84,232. Of the 77,686 active cases, 678 were being monitored in ICUs on Friday. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,147 cases on the day, taking the total number of cases there to 69,572.

As many as 43,553 tests, including 23,664 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in a 24-hour period. The State, which started using rapid antigen tests from July 17, has since conducted over three lakh tests. An order has been placed for another five lakh antigen test kits and they are likely to arrive by Monday, said C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force.