Karnataka records 34% Northeast monsoon deficiency

November 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a poor Southwest monsoon season, the Northeast monsoon, which arrived in Karnataka in October, has also failed to gain pace, resulting in 34% deficient rainfall in the State, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

Other than Hassan, Mysuru, and Kodagu districts, which have received above normal rainfall, most districts have recorded rainfall deficiency during the Northeast monsoon.

The Coastal Karnataka region, with a total rainfall of 212.7 mm between October 1 and November 17, has seen deficiency of -11, while North Interior Karnataka has recorded deficiency of –71 with 34.9 mm rainfall. All districts in the regions have deficiency. In South Interior Karnataka, there is a departure of –23 mm from normal with a total rainfall of 134.5 mm.

Despite a few spells of rain last week, Bengaluru Urban district also has a deficiency of 18 mm rainfall. While the normal quantum of rainfall for the period is 182.8 mm, so far, the district has received 149.3 mm rainfall.

A. Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said: “If the State gets above normal, heavy rainfall only then would the deficiency reduce. However, according to our forecast, there will be normal rainfall in the next few weeks in the State. Moreover, a deep depression in Bay of Bengal, which has now transformed into cyclone Midhili, which is crossing over to the Bangladesh coast, has also absorbed moisture, resulting in less rains here.”

He also said that while there might be isolated rainfall in Coastal Karnataka over the next few days, on November 19 and 20, there would be light or normal rainfall in South Interior Karnataka.

No chills this winter

On November 14, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru fell to 25°C with many experiencing a cool nip in the air. The weatherman pointed out that this sudden drop in temperature along with cloudy conditions and gusty winds from the east brought a bout of cold, cough, and fever in the city.

While the IMD officially considers January 1 as the starting date of winter, in the State, the effects of the setting in of the season can be felt from December second week. Although the official winter bulletin is yet to arrive, the weatherman said that this year’s winter will be less cool than the previous year’s due to El Nino.

“It is doubtful that the temperature will drop to 15°C or 16°C. It might not be too cold. It would just be normal winter temperature or a little more than that,” Mr. Prasad said.