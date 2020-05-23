Karnataka records 216 new COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru Urban resident dies

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka per day crossed the 200 mark on Saturday. The total cases in the State rose to 1,959, with 216 testing positive on Saturday.

This is the highest number of cases reported in Karnataka in a single day, the highest earlier being 149 on May 19. The highest number of cases on Saturday were reported in Yadgir where 72 tested positive.

The second largest number of cases was reported from Raichur at 40.

Another COVID-19 related death was reported in the State on Saturday.

The patient is a 32-year old male resident of Bengaluru Urban, who was admitted in a designated hospital on May 19 and had breathing difficulty and other co-morbid conditions.

He passed away on Saturday owing to a cardiac arrest.

Travel history

An analysis of Saturday’s 216 cases shows that 186 of them (86%) had a travel history from Maharashtra.

The analysis of all 1,959 cases in Karnataka shows that majority of the infection source is from domestic travel. This includes 920 cases. The next highest source of infection is through contacts and 781 patients have got COVID-19 after they came in contact with a patient who tested positive earlier.

On Saturday the State government issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for PG accommodations.

They include avoiding common bathrooms, sharing of food and water, and maintaining two-metre distance between beds. All PG staff and residents have also been told to download the Aarogya Setu app and Apthamitra mobile app. They will be screened every time they re-enter the premises.