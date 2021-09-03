Karnataka records 1,240 cases of COVID-19

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,240 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,51,844. Bengaluru Urban reported 319 cases and four deaths.

With 22 deaths, the toll rose to 37,361. This is apart from 23 deaths due to non-COVID reasons. As many as 1,252 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 28,96,079. The State now has 18,378 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.74%, the CFR was 1.77%.

As many as 1,65,386 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,34,819 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,38,15,243.