Karnataka recorded an unprecedented peak electricity demand of 17,220 Megawatts (MW) on February 17 this year. Further, the highest energy consumption in the State — 332 Million Units (MU) — was recorded on April 5, Energy Minister K. J. George revealed on June 10.

Explaining how Karnataka shielded itself from the nationwide power crisis, Mr. George said that strategic use of renewable and non-renewable energy sources helped the State meet higher energy demand during the peak summer months. Power consumption spiked between the months of March and May due to high temperature.

Following a shortage of electricity in 2023, the Energy Department had made power swapping arrangements with other States.

“The State had swapped power with Uttar Pradesh during the pre-solar and post-solar hours to an extent of 300MW to 600MW from October 2023 to May 2024. This power is to be returned to Uttar Pradesh from June 16 to September 30,” the Minister said.

“A similar arrangement was made with Punjab for a quantum of 500MW of round-the-clock ( RTC) power from November 2023 to May 2024. The same will be returned from June 16 – September 30,” he added.

