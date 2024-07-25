ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka receives ₹7,559 crore for rail projects in 2024-25 Union Budget

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:57 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 11:46 am IST - Bengaluru

This figure represents a nine-fold increase compared to the average budget grant of ₹835 crore from 2009-14, say railway officials

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of electrification of railway tracks in South Western Railway zone. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka has been allocated ₹7,559 crore for railway projects in the Union budget for 2024-25, according to South Western Railway (SWR), which claims that this figure represents a nine-fold increase compared to the average budget grant of ₹835 crore from 2009-14.

SWR highlighted that the Union Budget, presented on July 23, allocates ₹2.62 lakh crore for Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2024-25. This budget dedicated ₹1,09,000 crore specifically for safety-related initiatives across the Indian Railways network.

SWR General Manager Aravind Srivastav said that Karnataka is implementation 31 railway projects spanning 3,840 kilometres, with a total investment of ₹47,016 crore. “Over the past decade, 638 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) have been constructed across Karnataka, greatly enhancing road safety for commuters,” he added.,

The State’s railway infrastructure has seen upgrades with the average annual new line construction increasing to 163 kilometres from 2014 to 2024, a 1.4-fold rise compared to the previous decade. “Furthermore, the average electrification rate has surged from 18 kilometres per year between 2009 and 2014 to 317 kilometres per year over the past 10 years,” he added.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 59 railway stations in Karnataka are set to be redeveloped, with world-class facilities.

For the SWR zone specifically, 46 stations are being redeveloped at a cost of ₹1,103 crore, including major upgrades at Yesvantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment stations. The redevelopment of Yesvantpur station, at a cost of ₹367 crore, is expected to be completed by July 2025, while Bengaluru Cantonment station, at a cost of ₹484 crore, is projected for completion by October 2025.

SWR informed that it has achieved 88% route electrification, and is aiming for 100% electrification by March 2025.

